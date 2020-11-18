Insider Buying: dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) Insider Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) insider Michael K. O’Leary bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,860 ($27,253.72).

LON:DOTD opened at GBX 146.75 ($1.92) on Wednesday. dotdigital Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The company has a market cap of $431.94 million and a P/E ratio of 45.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOTD shares. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based cross-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-triggered campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NMI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NMI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Eargo, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 25th
Eargo, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 25th
Bridgetown Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period To End on November 25th
Bridgetown Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period To End on November 25th
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 25th
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 25th
Codiak BioSciences, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 23rd
Codiak BioSciences, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 23rd
Opthea Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 25th
Opthea Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 25th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report