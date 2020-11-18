Insider Buying: dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) Insider Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) insider Michael K. O’Leary bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,860 ($27,253.72).

LON:DOTD opened at GBX 146.75 ($1.92) on Wednesday. dotdigital Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The company has a market cap of $431.94 million and a P/E ratio of 45.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOTD shares. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based cross-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-triggered campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

