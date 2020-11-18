Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE.L) (LON:DNE) Insider Brian Finlayson Buys 12,000 Shares

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE.L) (LON:DNE) insider Brian Finlayson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($52,208.00).

Brian Finlayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Brian Finlayson acquired 25,000 shares of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £83,250 ($108,766.66).

Shares of DNE opened at GBX 326 ($4.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 310.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 282.25. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 384.84 ($5.03). The stock has a market cap of $61.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

