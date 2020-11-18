Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) Insider Alison Brittain Purchases 2,700 Shares

Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,700 shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, with a total value of £79,326 ($103,639.93).

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Alison Brittain purchased 2,550 shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, with a total value of £75,607.50 ($98,781.68).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,906.27 ($37.97) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,996.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,830.76. Experian plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPN shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,653.64 ($34.67).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

