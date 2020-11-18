Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Insider Gavin Hill Sells 5,500 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.67), for a total value of £108,075 ($141,200.68).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Gavin Hill bought 9 shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,587 ($20.73) per share, for a total transaction of £142.83 ($186.61).

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,938 ($25.32) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,693.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,467.50. The firm has a market cap of $911.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

