Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) Insider Scott Fletcher Acquires 2,200,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) insider Scott Fletcher bought 2,200,000 shares of Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($143,715.70).

NCCL stock opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.29. Ncondezi Energy Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.79 ($0.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.79.

Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) Company Profile

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. It develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. The company also explores for and develops coal mine.

