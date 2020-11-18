Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Insider Fabiola R. Arredondo Purchases 22,500 Shares of Stock

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) insider Fabiola R. Arredondo bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,623 ($21.20) on Wednesday. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,340 ($30.57). The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,520.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,484.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,588.64 ($20.76).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.