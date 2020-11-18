IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) Insider Trevor Brown Sells 9,950,030 Shares

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) insider Trevor Brown sold 9,950,030 shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £1,393,004.20 ($1,819,968.91).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 17th, Trevor Brown purchased 3,566,667 shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £71,333.34 ($93,197.47).

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock opened at GBX 11.35 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and a P/E ratio of -18.92. IQ-AI Limited has a one year low of GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 23.13 ($0.30).

IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

