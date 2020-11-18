Insider Selling: Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Insider Sells 41,772,272 Shares of Stock

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) insider Paul Ryan sold 41,772,272 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £2,088,613.60 ($2,728,787.04).

Paul Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Paul Ryan sold 12,821,995 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £384,659.85 ($502,560.56).

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Remote Monitored Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.20 ($0.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 million and a PE ratio of -13.75.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

