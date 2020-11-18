Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of HURN opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

