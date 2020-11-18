Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,100 Price Target

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.65% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 827.05 ($10.81).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 745 ($9.73) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 546.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 607.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

