Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,100 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.65% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 827.05 ($10.81).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 745 ($9.73) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 546.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 607.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67.

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

