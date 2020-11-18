Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $6,462,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $11,574,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $116,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,943,000.

RXT opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

