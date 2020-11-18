Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Nordstrom posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 101.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,912,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,318 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,256,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 908,758 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.58. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

