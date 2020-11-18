FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Boosted by Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

