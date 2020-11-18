Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK)

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.00 ($61.18).

Shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) stock opened at €45.66 ($53.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 46.69. Cancom SE has a 52 week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 52 week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cancom SE (COK.F) Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

