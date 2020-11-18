Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.07. BOK Financial reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

