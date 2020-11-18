Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €80.00 ($94.12) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.03 ($81.22).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €72.85 ($85.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.47. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12-month high of €77.06 ($90.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

