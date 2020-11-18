Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates GBX 719 Price Target for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EZJ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Davy Research raised easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 827.05 ($10.81).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 546.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 607.20. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

