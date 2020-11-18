FY2020 EPS Estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) Increased by Analyst (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) in a report released on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.25.

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) stock opened at C$3.98 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.19.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 66,000 shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$197,953.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$486,183.53. Insiders have bought 138,666 shares of company stock valued at $413,397 over the last 90 days.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

