$0.50 EPS Expected for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neenah will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neenah.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

NP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neenah has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.38 million, a PE ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 1.33. Neenah has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,335.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neenah by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,981,000 after acquiring an additional 115,655 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Neenah by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 664,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Neenah by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neenah by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neenah by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

