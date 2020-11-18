Insider Selling: Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) Insider Sells 163,000 Shares of Stock

Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) insider John David Burns sold 163,000 shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,289 ($42.97), for a total transaction of £5,361,070 ($7,004,272.28).

Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) stock opened at GBX 3,298 ($43.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,803.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,839.08. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Derwent London Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,362 ($56.99).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) price objective on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,530.23 ($46.12).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

