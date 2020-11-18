Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €75.56 ($88.90).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) stock opened at €75.55 ($88.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1 year high of €79.20 ($93.18). The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 61.93.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Company Profile

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX)

