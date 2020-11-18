CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on CEU. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.70.
Shares of CEU stock opened at C$0.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The stock has a market cap of $249.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.47.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Further Reading: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.