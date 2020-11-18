CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CEU. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.70.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$0.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The stock has a market cap of $249.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.47.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 41,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,836.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,663,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,240,847.91. Also, Director Thomas James Simons acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$44,508.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,740,070 shares in the company, valued at C$2,177,807.64. Insiders have purchased a total of 126,845 shares of company stock valued at $97,182 in the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

