Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 217,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 927,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 100,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average is $146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

