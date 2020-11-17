Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.58. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

