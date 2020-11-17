American International Group Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Bank OZK worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,370,000 after acquiring an additional 138,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 300,222 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 109.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,160 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,134,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 194,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

