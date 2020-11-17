American International Group Inc. Has $138.05 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $138,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

