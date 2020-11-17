Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.1% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

