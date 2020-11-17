Marietta Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,457,000 after purchasing an additional 210,973 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.