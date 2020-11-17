Securian Asset Management Inc Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,311,000 after purchasing an additional 121,234 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 42.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after acquiring an additional 188,253 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

