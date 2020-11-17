Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,659,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

