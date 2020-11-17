Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,147,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,808,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 38,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.58. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

