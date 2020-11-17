Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 256 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 12.4% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,871,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSU opened at $188.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.18 and a 200-day moving average of $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

