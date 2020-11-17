Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of SpartanNash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in SpartanNash by 1.7% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 14.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $670.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.98. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

