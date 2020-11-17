American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 23.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

