Raymond James & Associates Has $8.96 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Entegris were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

