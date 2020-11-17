Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 356,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Bank OZK by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

