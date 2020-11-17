MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of MasTec worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 76.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $1,332,026.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

