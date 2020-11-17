Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Insperity worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Insperity by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 19.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $243,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall Mehl acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,295 shares of company stock worth $5,176,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.