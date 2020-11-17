American International Group Inc. Sells 4,571 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,739,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 120.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE stock opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

