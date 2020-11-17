New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 175.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NJR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $45.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

