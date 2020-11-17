Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204,779 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 31.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

