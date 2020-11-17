American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of NuVasive worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

