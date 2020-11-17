Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,825 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 52,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

