ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,085 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $188.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.40.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,341,970. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

