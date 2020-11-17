Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,870 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

