American International Group Inc. Acquires 18,155 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Papa John’s International worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after buying an additional 862,838 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 92,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,147,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CL King raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

