9,989 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,426,000 after buying an additional 553,760 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after buying an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Webster Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,699,000 after buying an additional 407,702 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 64.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 904,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,887,000 after buying an additional 354,525 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

