Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,072,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,140,000 after buying an additional 782,345 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,616,000. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 205,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE MAXR opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.