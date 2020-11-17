Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,680 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,680 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,587 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,642.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

