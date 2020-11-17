American International Group Inc. Sells 10,432 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 627.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOMB opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

